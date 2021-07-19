3,369 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 123.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $88.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $88.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

