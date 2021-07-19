ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Short Interest Down 54.7% in June

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,449,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDRM opened at 0.02 on Monday. ViaDerma has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.08.

About ViaDerma

ViaDerma, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products, as well as licensing its technology to companies in the pharmaceutical industry in various therapeutic areas. The company lead product is Vitastem, a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries.

