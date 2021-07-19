Terren S. Peizer Sells 89,572 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GL opened at $94.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $95,234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,690.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 258,713 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 250,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 339.4% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 181,871 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

