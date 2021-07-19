SG Americas Securities LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265,851 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYMT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,282,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,039 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 192,168 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,724,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 475,568 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.95. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

