SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

DCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

