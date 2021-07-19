Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 51job were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 51job by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of 51job in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,518,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in 51job by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,455,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $78.03 on Monday. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.73.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

