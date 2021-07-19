Barclays PLC Purchases 14,608 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 35.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

AAOI opened at $7.31 on Monday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $196.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

