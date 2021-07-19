Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 52,580 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of Lumentum worth $53,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $80.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.