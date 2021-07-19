H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $53,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 18.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $2,164,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $257,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

NASDAQ HEES opened at $30.38 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.55.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.