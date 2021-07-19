The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,116,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of The Western Union worth $52,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

