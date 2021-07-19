Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 87,864 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 371,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $51,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,512,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 203,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,533,000 after purchasing an additional 93,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT stock opened at $131.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.27.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.