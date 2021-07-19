Insider Buying: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,044,000.00 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $3,044,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

DermTech stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $966.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DMTK. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

