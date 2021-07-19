Insider Selling: A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) EVP Sells $4,659,756.50 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) EVP Mark R. Allen sold 15,445 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.70, for a total transaction of $4,659,756.50.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $69.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

