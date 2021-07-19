Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Grows By 26.2%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 393,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,485.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on UCBJF shares. Societe Generale began coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $106.50 on Monday. UCB has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $131.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.56.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

