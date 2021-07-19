Barclays PLC Reduces Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,169 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of DSP Group worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DSP Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DSP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DSP Group by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in DSP Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in DSP Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DSP Group alerts:

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $14.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.23. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $347.42 million, a P/E ratio of -57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.91.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Equities analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.