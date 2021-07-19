Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Luxfer by 54.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Luxfer by 95.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Luxfer by 40.5% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Luxfer by 14.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

LXFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

