i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 757,319 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth about $15,062,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,074,000 after acquiring an additional 106,819 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $997.48 million, a PE ratio of -147.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

