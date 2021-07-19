Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 57.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 71,502 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 98,080 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 272,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

