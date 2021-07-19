Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $751,184 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

