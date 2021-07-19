Barclays PLC Increases Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 162.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in American Software by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,149,000 after purchasing an additional 695,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 73,970 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Software by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after acquiring an additional 755,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 77,231 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $20.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $681.31 million, a PE ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMSWA. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.