RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,388 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.31% of RGC Resources worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 627,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RGC Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 47.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

