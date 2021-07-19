Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 961,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,954,000 after purchasing an additional 153,075 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $36.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -95.08%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

