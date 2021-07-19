Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,199 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 750.3% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 12,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

NYSE:CLNY opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.95. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 192.01% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. Analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Colony Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.