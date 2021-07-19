Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given a $28.80 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price objective on Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Get Relx alerts:

OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $28.80 on Friday. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.94.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.