The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $144.40 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.13.

RIO stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

