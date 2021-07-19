Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Raised to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $40.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 318,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

