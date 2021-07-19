IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $103.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IDA. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.63. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

