Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Linde (NYSE:LIN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $310.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With a wide range of applications for its industrial gases, Linde is making the world more productive by the day. Its primary products in industrial gases include oxygen, which is being used for life support in hospitals. The company’s process gas like hydrogen is being utilized for clean fuels, while its high-purity and specialty gases are being employed for manufacturing electronics. Moreover, while delivering state-of-the-art solutions related to gas processing, the company is helping the world reduce emissions. The company is also committed in returning capital to shareholders. However, since the third quarter last year, there has been a steady decline in contractual sale of gas product backlog. Moreover, third-party sale of equipment backlogs declined steadily over the same period, thereby hurting cashflow generation.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LIN. Vertical Research raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.00.

LIN stock opened at $290.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.58. Linde has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The company has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,719,979,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Linde by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in Linde by 28.9% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,113,000 after purchasing an additional 796,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Linde by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

