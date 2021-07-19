Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 735,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 161,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $466.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.82. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. On average, research analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

