Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 454.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.86% of GasLog Partners worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

GLOP stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $244.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.86. GasLog Partners LP has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

GasLog Partners Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

