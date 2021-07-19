Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,666 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $48.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.