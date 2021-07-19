Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 4,700 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Novanta worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 7.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVT opened at $132.84 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at $16,332,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

