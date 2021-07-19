Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 20,200 Shares of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,108,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OneSmart International Education Group were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OneSmart International Education Group by 2,066.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OneSmart International Education Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 130,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. OneSmart International Education Group Limited has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $151.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.17.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

