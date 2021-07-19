Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

MDGL opened at $93.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.84. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

