Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,622,000 after buying an additional 200,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $486.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.75.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

