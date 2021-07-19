Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 89 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $249.43 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $252.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.29.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

