SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 520,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 82,220 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,740,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $84.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

