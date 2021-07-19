Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CEO Sells $6,504,500.00 in Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00.

AIRC stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,706,000 after purchasing an additional 388,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,409,000 after purchasing an additional 286,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,206,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,139,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

