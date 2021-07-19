Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.16 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.46.

Shares of HP opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after acquiring an additional 624,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,128,000 after acquiring an additional 542,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 546,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $33,267,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,239,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 82,276 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

