GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $20.85 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.50.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barrington Research downgraded GP Strategies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded GP Strategies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.17.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 116.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.