Barclays Increases Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $61.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MIME. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.73.

Mimecast stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. Mimecast has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $324,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 249,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,161,893 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 156,369 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 383,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

