Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given a $65.80 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.78.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $214.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Galapagos will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 128.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 113,357 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $8,287,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 7.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

