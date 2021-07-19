F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.07.

Shares of FFIV opened at $185.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $205,666.50. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,434,909.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,704 shares of company stock worth $2,964,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

