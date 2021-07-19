Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Up 51.1% in June

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 276,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 129.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 566,537 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 33.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 132,931 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABUS opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.91. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

