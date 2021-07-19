Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 177,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 383,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIH opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of -0.92. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 16.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.