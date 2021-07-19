Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Short Interest Update

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDA. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $1,612,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $878,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 89.4% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 178,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 84,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $513,000. 28.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Andina Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDA opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 million and a PE ratio of -14.76. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Andina Acquisition Corp. III will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Andina Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and selling healthy snacks products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.