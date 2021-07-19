Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.05.

Shares of WSM opened at $154.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.67. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

