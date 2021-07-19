Barclays Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $465.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $435.00 to $465.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $443.74.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $419.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,301 shares of company stock worth $6,091,573 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,501,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

