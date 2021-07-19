Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $101.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.69.

V.F. stock opened at $77.42 on Thursday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.45. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $893,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in V.F. by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

