Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $29.90 on Monday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,029,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $23,473,101.60. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,077 shares of company stock valued at $24,026,368 over the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.51.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

